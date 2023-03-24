UFC on ESPN 43 faceoff video: Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen bring the intensity

SAN ANTONIO – Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen brought the intensity and excitement at UFC on ESPN 43 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Two fan-favorite bantamweights faced off in front of fans and media Friday at AT&T Center, the site of Saturday’s event that streams on ESPN/ESPN+.

Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) and Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) have been perennial 135-pound contenders in recent years, and the winner of their matchup will take one step closer to a crack at title gold.

Watch the final faceoff between Vera and Sandhagen in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie