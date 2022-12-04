UFC on ESPN 42 video: Eryk Anders smashes Kyle Daukaus for second-round stoppage

Eryk Anders has snapped his recent skid in impressive fashion.

On the main card of UFC on ESPN 42 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., Anders (15-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) faced Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout. The event aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

It was a one-sided performance for Anders, who had no trouble finding the chin of Daukaus (11-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC) early. Accurate, powerful left hand strikes repeatedly found the mark, causing big reactions from Daukaus, who invited Anders to the ground a number of times.

Anders did not want to play on the ground, and in the second round after another crisp left hand rocked Daukaus, he rushed in and rained down hammerfists until the referee called a stop to the fight.

Watch video of the ending sequence below:

ANDERS RAINED DOWN HAMMER FISTS FOR THE WIN 🔨 #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/jzL0OrPRgH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

“I’m pretty but my fighting style is ugly, and that’s how I gotta do it,” Anders told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview.

The result snapped a two-fight skid for Anders, who dropped consecutive outings to Andre Muniz and Jun Yong Park. Anders’ last win came by unanimous decision over Darren Stewart last June, with his last stoppage coming two years prior to that, a first-round TKO of Vinicius Moreira in 2019.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 42 results include:

Eryk Anders def. Kyle Daukaus via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:45

Phil Rowe def. Niko Price via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:26

Angela Hill def. Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Clay Guida def. Scott Holtzman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Michael Johnson def. Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jonathan Pearce def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Natan Levy def. Genaro Valdez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Francis Marshall def. Marcelo Rojo via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:14

Yazmin Jauregui def. Istela Nunes via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:06

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie