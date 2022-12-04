UFC on ESPN 42 results: Roman Dolidze TKOs Jack Hermansson, calls out Khamzat Chimaev
Roman Dolidze scored one of the more unique finishes in recent memory on Saturday when he halted Jack Hermansson at UFC on ESPN 42.
Dolidze (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) caught Hermansson (23-8 MMA, 10-6 UFC) in a calf slicer position in the second round, then used it to flip his opponent over. With his leg trapped and face pinned toward the canvas, a flurry of punches left the referee with no choice but to step in for the TKO at the 4:06 mark of Round 2.
The middleweight bout was part of the UFC on ESPN 42 main card at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
After a relatively competitive first frame, Dolidze picked it up in a big way in the second stanza. He was attacking with all sorts of strikes and submission attempts, putting Hermansson on the defensive. Hermansson made a mistake in the grappling exchange, allowing Dolidze to get into the finishing position.
After the fight, Dolidze called out Khamzat Chimaev as a big test in the 185-pound weight class.
Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 42 results include:
Roman Dolidze def. Jack Hermansson via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:06
Eryk Anders def. Kyle Daukaus via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:45
Phil Rowe def. Niko Price via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:26
Angela Hill def. Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Clay Guida def. Scott Holtzman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Michael Johnson def. Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Jonathan Pearce def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Natan Levy def. Genaro Valdez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Francis Marshall def. Marcelo Rojo via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:14
Yazmin Jauregui def. Istela Nunes via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:06
