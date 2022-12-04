UFC on ESPN 42 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: A record for non-PPV card

ORLANDO – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $297,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 42 took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 42 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Stephen Thompson: $16,000

def. Kevin Holland: $16,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $21,000

def. Bryan Barberena: $16,000

Matheus Nicolau: $6,000

def. Matt Schnell: $11,000

Sergei Pavlovich: $6,000

def. Tai Tuivasa: $11,000

Roman Dolidze: $6,000

def. Jack Hermansson: $16,000

Eryk Anders: $11,000

def. Kyle Daukaus: $6,000

Phil Rowe: $4,500

def. Niko Price: $11,000

Angela Hill: $21,000

def. Emily Ducote: $4,000

Clay Guida: $21,000

def. Scott Holtzman: $11,000

Michael Johnson: $21,000

def. Marc Diakiese: $11,000

Jonathan Pearce: $6,000

def. Darren Elkins: $21,000

Natan Levy: $4,000

def. Genaro Valdez: $4,000

Francis Marshall: $4,000

def. Marcelo Rojo: $4,000

Yazmin Jauregui: $4,000

def. Istela Nunes: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $42,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-42 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2022 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $7,932,000

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $14,109,500

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 42.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie