UFC on ESPN 42 bonuses: A Fight of the Year contender is an obvious winner

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including Fight of the Night to a main event likely in Fight of the Year contention.

After UFC on ESPN 42, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Orlando, Fla. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:54

At an event that featured nine finishes in 14 fights, Sergei Pavlovich (17-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) had by far the fastest finish – and the only one that came in the first round. Pavlovich took out Tai Tuivasa (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) with a knockout less than a minute into their heavyweight fight on the main card.

Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze def. Jack Hermansson via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:06

Roman Dolidze (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) had a bit of a slow start against Jack Hermansson (23-8 MMA, 10-6 UFC), who looked every bit the favorite in the first round. But then Dolidze wrapped up Hermansson in the second, and after multiple submission attempts he got him in a rare calf slicer, then used that opportunity to pound his way to a win.

Fight of the Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland via TKO (injury) – Round 4, 5:00

Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) and Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 10-6 UFC) put together arguably the most entertaining 20 minutes of fighting this year in a top contender for Fight of the Year honors. Thompson appeared to hurt Holland’s right hand, but Holland kept pushing until his corner stopped the fight after the fourth, giving Thompson the TKO win.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie