UFC on ESPN 41 video: Priscila Cachoeira runs through Ariane Lipski in just 65 seconds

SAN DIEGO – Who is the “Queen of Violence” again?

That may be Ariane Lipski’s nickname, but it was Priscila Cachoeira who put a beatdown on her opponent Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41. Cachoeira needed just 1:05 to pick a TKO win over Lipski after dropping her to the canvas and finishing with a flurry of punches.

You can see the finish in the video below (via Twitter):

With the finish, Cachoeira (12-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) now has back-to-back wins. Lipski (14-8 MMA, 3-5 UFC), meanwhile, has lost three of her past four bouts.

