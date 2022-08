UFC on ESPN 41 salaries: Marlon Vera leads the way with $300,000 payday in San Diego

Many commissions no longer release fighter pay to the public, but the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is one of them.

With UFC on ESPN 41 in the books, MMA Junkie acquired a list of disclosed payouts from CSAC executive director Andy Foster. Five fighters received six-figure paydays, including headliners Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz.

Other fighters who received six-figure paydays included Gabriel Benitez, Angela Hill, and Gerald Meerschaert.

Check out the full list of UFC on ESPN 41 salaries below. It’s important to note the figures are disclosed payouts only, and do not include performance bonuses, discretionary bonuses, or sponsor pay.

Youssef Zalal: $24,000 for draw vs. Da'Mon Blackshear

Da'Mon Blackshear: $12,000 for draw vs. Youssef Zalal

Josh Quinlan: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) for win over Jason Witt

Jason Witt: $23,000 for loss to Josh Quinlan

Tyson Nam: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) for win over Ode Osbourne

Ode Osbourne: $28,000 for loss to Tyson Nam

Gabriel Benitez: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) for win over Charlie Ontiveros

Charlie Ontiveros: $12,000 for loss to Gabriel Benitez

Nina Nunes: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) for win over Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo: $70,000 for loss to Nina Nunes

Martin Buday: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) for win over Lukasz Brzeski

Lukasz Brzeski: $10,000 for loss to Martin Buday

Angela Hill: $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus) for win over Loopy Godinez

Loopy Godinez: $45,000 for loss to Angela Hill

Gerald Meerschaert: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus) for win over Bruno Silva

Bruno Silva: $40,000 for loss to Gerald Meerschaert

Priscila Cachoeira: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) for win over Ariane Lipski

Ariane Lipski: $40,000 for loss to Priscila Cachoeira

Azamat Murzakanov: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) for win over Devin Clark

Devin Clark: $75,000 for loss to Azamat Murzakanov

Yazmin Jauregui: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) for win over Iasmin Lucindo

Iasmin Lucindo: $12,000 for loss to Yazmin Jauregui

Nate Landwehr: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) for win over David Onama

David Onama: $24,000 for loss to Nate Landwehr

Marlon Vera: $300,000 (includes $150,000) for win over Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz: $175,000 for loss to Marlon Vera

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie