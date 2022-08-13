UFC on ESPN 41 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs, photo gallery

SAN DIEGO – UFC on ESPN 41 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Pechanga Arena. The same venue hosts the event, which airs entirely on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 13 scheduled matchups come face-to-face and view the photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 41.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie