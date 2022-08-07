UFC on ESPN 40 video: Terrance McKinney makes quick work of Erick Gonzalez, calls out Paddy Pimblett

Terrance McKinney returned to the win column in a big way Saturday when he quickly submitted former Combate Global standout Erick Gonzalez at UFC on ESPN 40 in Las Vegas.

The lightweight bout kicked off the main card at the UFC Apex and did not last long. McKinney (13-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) submitted Gonzalez (14-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC) via standing rear-naked choke at 2:17 of Round 1.

The finish came with McKinney in the backpack position. Gonzalez unsuccessfully hand-fought as McKinney sunk his arm under the chin. The two fighters leaned sideways but did not fall. The tap came and referee Chris Tognoni intervened.

After the fight, McKinney struck while the iron was hot when he called out rising superstar Paddy Pimblett, who most recently competed in a win July 23 over Jordan Leavitt.

“Paddy ‘The Baddy’, where you at?” McKinney said. “Let’s get it.”

With the win, McKinney keeps his 100 percent finishing rate alive. He has two submissions and one knockout in the UFC, with his only loss a TKO to Drew Dober in March. Meanwhile, Gonzalez comes up short again, losing for the second time inside the distance under the UFC banner.

