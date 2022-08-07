UFC on ESPN 40 video: Michal Oleksiejczuk pushes Sam Alvey’s skid to nine fights with quick TKO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bohn
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sam Alvey
    American mixed martial artist

Sam Alvey has a dubious record attached to his name after suffering another defeat at UFC on ESPN 40.

Alvey’s (33-18-1 MMA, 10-13-1 UFC) now record run of consecutive UFC appearances without a win hit nine fights when he suffered a first-round TKO against Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC) on Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It was one-way traffic for Oleksiejczuk, who dropped Alvey early and then battered him with punches on the mat until referee Herb Dean mercifully stopped the action less than two minutes into the middleweight bout.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

Although Oleksiejczuk impressed with a dominant performance in his debut at 185 pounds, the post-fight narrative revolved around Alvey, who came into the event tied with B.J. Penn for longest winless skid in company history.

Alvey now holds that record for himself at nine, and this fight was the last on his UFC contract.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 40 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 40.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC on ESPN 40 video: Hear from each winner and guests backstage

    Check out what the UFC on ESPN 40 winners and guests had to say backstage at Saturday's event.

  • UFC pulled Josh Quinlan bout for steroid metabolite, so why might he fight one week after? Jeff Novitsky explains

    Josh Quinlan was suspended nine months after a contract-earning victory for M3 metabolite. Jeff Novitzky calls it "one of the craziest substances that I've seen here."

  • Jill Biden carries out new mission in second year as first lady

    Jill Biden barnstormed the country during her debut year as first lady helping her husband's administration tackle the problem of the moment.

  • ‘Just like a Karen!’ Watch Terrell Owens’ confrontation with his neighbor in Florida

    Terrell Owens had a disturbing encounter with a neighbor on a bike in South Florida on Tuesday night and, naturally, it was caught on video.

  • Spanish meat or space star? Scientist's tweet shot of 'distant star' is actually slice of chorizo

    Étienne Klein revealed a photo he tweeted was not from the James Webb Space Telescope. Instead, he said, he had posted an image of a slice of chorizo.

  • Ariane Lipski not medically cleared, UFC on ESPN 40 bout vs. Priscila Cachoeira rescheduled

    A fight day scratch has left UFC on ESPN 40 with one less bout.

  • UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke

    Cory McKenna became the first female in UFC history to earn a submission victory by Von Flue choke at UFC on ESPN 40.

  • Aledmys Díaz's RBI double

    Aledmys Díaz drives a double to center field, scoring Alex Bregman to put the Astros on the board and cut the deficit to 4-1 in the 9th

  • UFC on ESPN 40 play-by-play and live results (7 p.m. ET)

    Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC on ESPN 40 in Las Vegas.

  • Gigi Hadid Steps Out in a Sheer Tie-Front Cardigan

    The model was spotted wearing a breezy short-sleeve sweater and gray denim jeans while out in New York.

  • NFL training camp 2022: Kareem Hunt reportedly skipping Browns drills, wants new contract

    The Browns are fining Hunt amid his hold-in, according to multiple reports.

  • Liendo continues Canada's gold-medal rush with men's 100m butterfly Commonwealth title

    Toronto's Josh Liendo swam to a 100-metre butterfly gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's time of 51.24 seconds was good enough to edge silver medallist James Guy of England by 0.16 seconds. Australia's Matthew Temple took bronze. Fellow Canadian Finlay Knox was seventh. "That was super, super cool," Liendo said. "It's just been fun, it's been a great experience, and there's more to come, so I'm excited." L

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal let two valuable points slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday evening, settling for a 2-2 draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the Major League Soccer season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Montreal dominated possession in the opening minutes, probing at Miami’s back line until a beautiful ball from Samuel Piette foun

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Retired Olympic champion Labbé helping shape next generation of Canadian soccer stars

    Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,