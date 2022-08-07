UFC on ESPN 40 video: Hear from each winner and guests backstage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ken Hathaway
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mayra Bueno Silva
    Mayra Bueno Silva
    Brazilian judoka

LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 40 takes place Saturday with 11 fights on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner and guest interviews from the UFC Apex.

You can hear from all the UFC on ESPN 40 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

(THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED AS FIGHTERS ARRIVE BACKSTAGE)

Jeff Novitzky explains the M3 metabolite and why Josh Quinlan was pulled from the event

Mayra Bueno Silva reacts to bizzare submission win over Stephanie Egger

Cory McKenna makes history as first female to win by Von Flue choke

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC on ESPN 40 video: Michal Oleksiejczuk pushes Sam Alvey’s skid to nine fights with quick TKO

    Sam Alvey has a dubious record attached to his name after suffering another defeat at UFC on ESPN 40.

  • Jill Biden carries out new mission in second year as first lady

    Jill Biden barnstormed the country during her debut year as first lady helping her husband's administration tackle the problem of the moment.

  • Spanish meat or space star? Scientist's tweet shot of 'distant star' is actually slice of chorizo

    Étienne Klein revealed a photo he tweeted was not from the James Webb Space Telescope. Instead, he said, he had posted an image of a slice of chorizo.

  • UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke

    Cory McKenna became the first female in UFC history to earn a submission victory by Von Flue choke at UFC on ESPN 40.

  • Gigi Hadid Steps Out in a Sheer Tie-Front Cardigan

    The model was spotted wearing a breezy short-sleeve sweater and gray denim jeans while out in New York.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Jonathan Osorio scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne added goals as Toronto FC hung on to defeat Nashville SC 4-3 Saturday for its first road win of the MLS season. Toronto fullback Richie Laryea had an assist and won a penalty on his return to his hometown club. Bernardeschi converted the 54th-minute penalty to put Toronto ahead 3-2 before Insigne opened his MLS account with a 77th-minute rocket, ghosting past a defender and then hammering a right-foot

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 34-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Toronto appeared poised to take the lead at 1:14 but Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal was wide, thanks to a terrible snap, with the single tying the game. Seth Smal

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from team's front office

    EDMONTON — Kevin Lowe's post-hockey to-do list has been growing for years. The Edmonton Oilers' legend sat down with his wife at the end of the NHL season and wrote out all the places they want to go, the things they want to do. Looking at the results, Lowe realized it was time to step away from the Oilers' front office. On Tuesday, he retired from his role as vice chair and alternate governor. "It’s exciting," Lowe told The Canadian Press. "I’m 63 now. I wanted to spend a little bit more time w

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s