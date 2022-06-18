UFC on ESPN 37 results: Top prospect Adrian Yanez picks apart Tony Kelley in first round KO

Danny Segura
·1 min read
AUSTIN, Texas – Adrian Yanez is heating up.

The UFC bantamweight continues to thrive since signing with the UFC in 2020. Yanez (16-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) picked up his fifth consecutive win in the octagon and put away Tony Kelley at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 37.

Yanez stopped Kelley (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) with a knockout at the 3:49 mark of the first round. It was a clinical performance by Yanez.

Kelley came out confident and trash talked Yanez, but Yanez stayed composed and looked to counter. After several counters to the head and body began to add up, Kelley began to back up when Yanez put on the pressure. Yanez wobbled Kelley with his crisp boxing and kept the attack going until Kelley dropped to the canvas almost four minutes into the fight. Yanez only needed a few follow-up punches to get the referee to stop the contest.

This victory extended Yanez’s winning streak to nine in a row. The 28-year-old rising contender has yet to lose a bout since coming up short in a split decision against Miles Johns for the LFA vacant title in 2018. Yanez has four finishes in his five UFC outings.

Kelley saw a two-fight wining streak come to an end. He had back-to-back wins over Ali AlQaisi and Randy Costa entering UFC on ESPN 37.

