UFC on ESPN 37 faceoffs highlights video, photo gallery: Dana White pulls apart Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley

AUSTIN, Texas – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC on ESPN 37 following Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs.

In the main event, top featherweights looking to make their case for a shot at the title clash as Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) meets Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC).

At the conclusion of the ceremonial weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

While intensity was visible for each matchup, things got particularly testy during preliminary card bout faceoff between Adrian Yanez (15-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) and Tony Kelley (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC). The two fighters were separated by UFC president Dana White and UFC security, which took a while as the two fighters refused to back down.

Things got intense between Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley. 😳 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/GwHOEj9c8f — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 17, 2022

Kelley is still under fire weeks after he called Brazilian fighter Viviane Araujo a “dirty Brazilian,” while he cornered his girlfriend Andrea Lee at a May event.

UFC on ESPN 37 takes place Saturday at the Moody Center. The main card airs on ESPN/ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+.