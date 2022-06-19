UFC on ESPN 37 bonuses: Nine Performance of the Night awards handed out
There were so many finishes at UFC on ESPN 37 that Dana White figured it’d be easier to hand out $50,000 to every one of them.
All nine fighters who got finishes in Austin, Texas, picked up a Performance of the Night award. And the main event between Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Calvin Kattar delivered for 25 minutes and Fight of the Night.
UFC on ESPN 37 bonuses:
Fight of the Night: Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)
Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 2, 1:28
Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 3, 0:10
Performance of the Night: Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Performance of the Night: Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:18
Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:49
Performance of the Night: Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:34
Ricardo Ramos def. Danny Chavez via knockout (spinning back elbow) – Round 1, 1:12
Performance of the Night: Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 0:59
Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:25
Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:13