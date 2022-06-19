UFC on ESPN 37 bonuses: Nine Performance of the Night awards handed out

There were so many finishes at UFC on ESPN 37 that Dana White figured it’d be easier to hand out $50,000 to every one of them.

All nine fighters who got finishes in Austin, Texas, picked up a Performance of the Night award. And the main event between Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Calvin Kattar delivered for 25 minutes and Fight of the Night.

UFC on ESPN 37 bonuses: