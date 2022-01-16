UFC on ESPN 32 results: Katlyn Chookagian cruises vs. Jennifer Maia, extends streak to three

Nolan King
2 min read
Whether her style is aesthetically pleasing or not does not matter; Katlyn Chookagian continues to win.

At UFC on ESPN 32, Chookagian (17-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) cruised to a dominant unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over Jennifer Maia (19-8-1 MMA, 4-4 UFC).

The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC on ESPN 32 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN.

The opening round began with technical striking. The fighters went jab for jab. Midway through the frame, Chookagian clinched Maia and took her to the canvas where she controlled the fight. Maia got up right before the bell, before the round ended.

Chookagian made things dirty in Round 2 as she utilized the clinch early and often. Maia struggled to muster up any sort of offense. Her strikes missed and her clinch attempts were dodged.

In Round 3, Chookagian cruised with more technical striking. Maia’s cardio and confidence held up, but it wasn’t enough to score on the judges’ scorecards as Chookagian won a sweeping unanimous decision.

With the win, Chookagian has now won three in a row since her failed October 2020 bid against former champion Jessica Andrade. Since 2019, Chookagian has only lost to Andrade and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

As for Maia, the loss brings her to 2-2 in her most recent four. After a win over Joanne Wood, Maia lost a unanimous decision title shot against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255. She returned to defeat Jessica Eye via unanimous decision at UFC 264 before she lost Saturday.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 32 results include:

  • Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:47

  • Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

  • TJ Brown def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

