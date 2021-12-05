UFC on ESPN 31 video: Manel Kape flurries for TKO, declares himself ‘best flyweight in the world’

Manel Kape put away Zhalgas Zhumagulov with a blistering combination in the first round Saturday at UFC on ESPN 31.

The flyweight fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was high-paced from the moment it began. Both men were swinging for the knockout, but it was Kape (17-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) who landed the first momentum-shifting shot when he cracked Zhumagulov (14-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC) with a big shot that staggered him.

Kape poured it on when he sensed his opponent was hurt, unleashing a endless stream of punches with Zhumagulov up against the fence until he went down and referee Keith Peterson halted the action at the 4:02 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

After the win, Kape said he’s coming for the UFC flyweight title in the next year.

“Always when I say I will do something expect what I do,” Kape said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I’m here to be a champion and I will be that in 2022 if God permits me. I’m the best flyweight in the world.

Up-to-date UFC on ESPN 31 results include:

