UFC Vegas 35 bonuses: Chikadze’s main event finish, Alhassan’s 17-second KO among four winners

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including four individual performances and a promise from UFC president Dana White to send the “TUF 29” bantamweight finale competitors an extra undisclosed bonus as well.

After UFC Vegas 35, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Giga Chikadze

The main event of UFC on ESPN 30 was filled with hard, precision striking from Giga Chikadze (14-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and Edson Barboza (22-10 MMA, 16-10 UFC). The first round saw Chikadze land crisp strikes upstairs and hard kicks to the body. Barboza answered back in the second round with a few adjustments, but that would be his most successful. In the third round, Chikadze turned up the volume on his striking and landed hard punches around the guard of Barboza to wobble him. After a wild scramble on the ground, Chikadze earned the TKO stoppage after knocking Barboza off his feet for the second time and picking up his third straight bonus.

'Fight of the Night': Pat Sabatini

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Pat Sabatini and Jamall Emmers both work for leg locks in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the first round of their early prelim bout, Pat Sabatini (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) found himself in a 50-50 position with Jamall Emmers (18-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC) as they both tried to find leg submissions. While Emmers worked on a toe hold, Sabatini locked up a heel hook and cranked until he forced a tap. The torque appeared to cause damage to Emmers' knee, and Sabatini wished him a speedy recovery during his post-fight interview. The submission victory marked his second UFC victory and his first bonus with the promotion.

'Performance of the Night': Abdul Razak Alhassan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: (R-L) Abdul Razak Alhassan battles Alessio Di Chirico of Italy in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Little time was wasted to close out the prelims of UFC on ESPN 30 as Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) made a statement with a head kick knockout of Alessio Di Chirico (13-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC) in just 17 seconds. The strike was the first one Alhassan threw and it landed flush as he caught his opponent leaning into the direction the kick was coming from. All five of Alhassan's UFC wins have come by first-round finishes.

'Performance of the Night': Gerald Meerschaert

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: (R-L) Gerald Meerschaert kicks Makhmud Muradov of Tajikistan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After a rocky opening frame, Gerald Meerschaert (33-14 MMA, 8-6 UFC) found his bearings and took the fight to Makhmud Muradov (25-7 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in the second round. Muradov entered on a 14-fight winning streak and Meerschaert was a sizeable underdog in the matchup. After facing some tough moments in the first round, "GM3" began landing hard punches in the second and shifted the momentum in his favor. He brought the fight to the ground and found his way to the back to lock in a rear-naked choke to force the tap, earning his second bonus in a row.