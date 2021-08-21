UFC on ESPN 29 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 29 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

UFC on ESPN 29 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Jared Cannonier (13-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) takes on Kelvin Gastelum (17-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) at middleweight. In the lightweight co-feature, Clay Guida (36-20 MMA, 16-14 UFC) meets Mark Madsen (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN and ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC on ESPN 29 discussion thread.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Ramiz Brahimaj (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Sasha Palatnikov (6-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+ Referee: Chris Tognoni Judging:

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Ignacio Bahamondes (11-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Roosevelt Roberts (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+ Referee: Mark Smith Judging:

Fabio Cherant vs. William Knight

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Fabio Cherant (7-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), William Knight (9-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+ Referee: Chris Tognoni Judging:

Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Bea Malecki (2-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Josiane Nunes (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Women's bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+ Referee: Keith Peterson Judging:

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Brian Kelleher (22-12 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Domingo Pilarte (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+ Referee: Chris Tognoni Judging:

Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Austin Lingo (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Luis Saldana (15-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+ Referee: Herb Dean Judging:

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Alexandre Pantoja (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Brandon Royval (12-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC) Division: Flyweight Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ Referee: Mark Smith Judging:

Austin Hubbard vs. Vinc Pichel

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Austin Hubbard (13-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Vinc Pichel (13-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ Referee: Keith Peterson Judging:

Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Trevin Jones (13-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Saidyokub Kakhramonov (8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ Referee: Herb Dean Judging:

Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Parker Porter (11-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Chase Sherman (15-7 MMA, 3-6 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ Referee: Mark Smith Judging:

Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Clay Guida (36-20 MMA, 16-14 UFC), Mark Madsen (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ Referee: Keith Peterson Judging:

Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jared Cannonier (13-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Kelvin Gastelum (17-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ Referee: Herb Dean Judging:

