UFC on ESPN 11 weigh-in results: Blaydes vs. Volkov set, one fighter misses weight

Curts Blaydes UFC on ESPN 11 weigh-in

UFC on ESPN 11, slated for Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas, is set following Friday's weigh-in.

The fight card is topped by a heavyweight showdown between No. 3 ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov. A win in this main event, especially of impressive fashion, should bump the victor into title contention.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Champ Stipe Miocic will finish out his trilogy with Daniel Cormier in August, but the winner of this fight will be hoping to leap past Francis Ngannou to get the next title shot.

Volkov stepped on the scale at 247 pounds about midway through the two-hour weigh-in window. Blaydes, however, took his time and weighed in the final portion of the weigh-in at 261 pounds, making their headlining bout official.

One fighter that looked like she might have trouble on the scale was Cortney Casey. She requested the hoop curtain to undress. She stood on the scale with her hands up and shaking, but made weight at 123.5 pounds for her flyweight bout with Gillian Robertson, who weighed 125.5 pounds.

The lone fighter to miss the mark was Frank Camacho. The final fighter to the scale, Camacho weighed 158 pounds for his lightweight bout with late replacement Justin Jaynes. Jaynes stepped in on just a couple days of notice for Matt Frevola, who was removed from the bout after one of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19. Frevola was tested twice; both results were negative.

Camacho was two pounds over the 156-pound limit for a lightweight non-title bout.

UFC officials had yet to comment at the time of publication, but as long as Jaynes agrees to the fight, he would likely receive 20-percent of Camacho's fight purse and the bout would remain on the card.

(Photo courtesy of UFC/Getty Images)

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 11 War Room: Breaking down Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Story continues

UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Alexander Volkov (247)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)

Jim Miller (159.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (160) – 160-pound catchweight bout

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Brianna Van Buren (115)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Cortney Casey (123.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Frank Camacho (158) vs. Justin Jaynes (156) — Matt Frevola removed

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Max Rohskapf (155)

*Frank Camacho missed weight by 2 pounds

UFC on ESPN 11 Weigh-Ins: Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)