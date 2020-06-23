UFC on ESPN 11 fighter salaries: Curtis Blaydes and Josh Emmett top payroll

UFC on ESPN 11 Fighter Salaries

Curtis Blaydes topped the UFC on ESPN 11 fight card on Saturday night in Las Vegas. He also topped the UFC on ESPN 11 fighter salaries.

Despite gassing in the later rounds, Blaydes dominated his main event bout with Alexander Volkov, cementing his position as the No. 3 ranked contender in the UFC heavyweight division. He was paid $180,000 for this pivotal victory, topping the UFC on ESPN 11 fighter payroll.

Not far behind was co-main event fighter Josh Emmett, who had an early Fight of the Year performance opposite Shane Burgos in the UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event. Emmett was paid $152,000 for his victory over Burgos.

The figures in the reported UFC on ESPN 11 fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov took place on Saturday, June 20, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov Fighter Salaries

Curtis Blaydes: $180,000 (includes $90,000 win bonus) def. Alexander Volkov: $80,000

Josh Emmett: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus) def. Shane Burgos: $75,000

Raquel Pennington: $126,000 (includes $63,000 win bonus) def. Marion Reneau: $38,000

Belal Muhammad: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Lyman Good: $28,000

Jim Miller: $208,000 (includes $104,000 win bonus) def. Roosevelt Roberts: $25,000

Bobby Green: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Clay Guida: $73,000

Tecia Torres: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Brianna Van Buren: $14,000

Marc-Andre Barriault: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000

Gillian Robertson: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Cortney Casey: $53,000

Justin Jaynes: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Frank Camacho: $25,000

Lauren Murphy: $76,000 (includes $38,000 win bonus) def. Roxanne Modafferi: $50,000

Austin Hubbard: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Max Rohskopf: $12,000

