UFC Edmonton review: Is Brandon Moreno still a title threat? Did Erin Blanchfield show evolution?

Big things are happening in both the UFC men's and women's flyweight divisions.

This past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 246, former UFC champion Brandon Moreno returned after taking a break from MMA competition to defeat streaking contender Amir Albazi in the main event. In the co-main, Erin Blanchfield got her hand raised after going toe to toe in a hard-fought decision with former champion Rose Namajunas.

What's next for Moreno and, more importantly, is he still a threat to the title? Did Blanchfield show evolution, and should UFC grant her wish to fight Alexa Grasso?

MMA Junkie's Brian "Goze" Garcia, Nolan King, Danny Segura and host Gorgeous "George" discuss the performances and what should come next for the fighters involved.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don't miss this week's complete episode of "Spinning Back Clique" below on YouTube.

