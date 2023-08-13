UFC to donate $1 million for support of Hawaii wildfire relief efforts

The UFC is pledging its support to relief efforts for the Hawaii wildfires that have claimed nearly 100 lives.

Fires raged through Maui this past week, causing unthinkable destruction and sending the island into a state of crisis. Much of the historic town of Lahaina, which was the first capital of the Hawaiian islands, burned to the ground.

Although the UFC never has held an event in Hawaii during its 30-year history, there are plenty of ties to the region. UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn, former featherweight champion Max Holloway, middleweight veteran Brad Tavares and many others are from Hawaii.

In this traumatic and difficult moment, UFC president Dana White has announced plans for the promotion to make a $1 million donation toward relief efforts. Additionally, the UFC has created a special T-shirt for sale, and 100 percent of proceeds also will go toward relief efforts (via Instagram):

“It’s been horrible to see the wildfires raging across Maui, causing devastation to that beautiful place and the amazing people who call it home,” White said. “My heart goes out to all of you who have suffered so much loss. But I want all of you to know you’re not alone. The Hawaii people embody the warrior spirit like no one else, and we stand with you.”

UFC T-shirts for Hawaii relief can be purchased on the promotion’s website for $30.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie