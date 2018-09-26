UFC Denies Creation Of 165-Pound Weight Class

UFC 230 is set for Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden, but the card does not have a main event scheduled.

With nothing settled, two fighters announced they were batting for the 165-pound crown.

The problem is, currently there is no 165-pound title, and the UFC says they know nothing about it.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier made announcements on Twitter within minutes of each other on Tuesday night, all but saying the fight is confirmed.

Though Diaz and Poirier will fight at UFC 230, the bout is scheduled at 155 pounds.

I’m Happy to announce that I’m bringing a new weight devision to the Ufc

I’ll be fighting the main event November 3rd in nyc against Dustin Poirier for the first ever 165lb belt superfighter devision

I’m happy to be apart of history @ufc @danawhite



— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 26, 2018

Its been a long journey but here we are. NYC 1st ever 165lb Title in the UFC! #THEREWILLBEBLOOD #THUGJITSU — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2018

UFC President Dana White denied any knowledge of the weight-class change, telling ESPN.com there is "absolutely no truth" to the rumors.