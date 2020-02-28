Deiveson Figueiredo misses weight, can no longer win vacant flyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo will forfeit part of his purse for missing weight. ( Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo will no longer be eligible to win the flyweight title after he missed weight during the UFC Fight Night weigh-ins in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday.

Figueiredo (17-1) weighed in at 127.4 pounds, two pounds over the 125-pound limit for the title. His opponent, Joseph Benavidez (28-5) weighed in at 124.5 pounds. They are the championship main event.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The fight will go on at Chartway Arena, but Figueiredo will no longer be able to claim the title even if he wins. He will also forfeit 30 percent of his purse to Benavidez.

Benavidez, 35, can become the flyweight title holder if he wins. It is his third chance at the UFC championship following attempts in 2012 and in 2013. Both were against Demetrious Johnson.

The championship is currently vacant after Henry Cejudo vacated the title last year to focus on bantamweight.

Per ESPN, Figueiredo is the third fighter to miss weight for a championship fight in UFC history. He joins middleweight fighters Travis Lutter (2007) and Yoel Romero (2018) in the undesired group.

Grant Dawson also missed weight for UFC Norfolk. He came in at 149.5 pounds while opponent Darrick Minner was at 145.5. The featherweight fighter will also give up 30 percent of his purse.

More from Yahoo Sports: