UFC to debut in Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov is Russia most high-profile UFC fighter

UFC will debut in Russia at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow on Saturday, September 15.

The sport has experienced a sharp rise in popularity in Russia over the past few years and local hero Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta to become the lightweight champion just last month.

No fights have been announced for the Moscow bill but UFC President Dana White confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor will not be happening at UFC Russia saying if that fight happens it will be in Vegas.

White said: “Khabib will fight in Russia at some point, but it won’t be that fight. It’s too big. You’ve got to do it in Vegas.”

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®MOSCOW go on general sale Friday, June 1, via Kassir.ru.



