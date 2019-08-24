Daniel Cormier honors dad in touching Instagram post after his death

Daniel Cormier's stepfather, Percy Benoit, died Saturday after a battle with cancer. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

UFC star Daniel Cormier’s stepfather, Percy Benoit, died on Saturday after a battle with cancer, the fighter announced on Instagram.

The former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion shared several pictures of him and Benoit on social media Saturday afternoon, calling his dad the “bravest, strongest, hardest-working and most caring person” he’s ever known.

Today I lost my hero to cancer. My father was the bravest, strongest, hardest-working and most caring person I’ve ever known. Always the life of the party and made everyone he ever came in contact with feel good. I never could have imagined we would be going through this right now. All the lessons I wanna try and pass along I learned from my dad. You know it’s about the legacy we leave behind, and my dad’s legacy will be one of just a great person, loving husband and father and friend to everyone. If you’ve ever met Percy Benoit, you’re better for it.

We were able to see some amazing things pops and I hope you enjoyed the ride, I only wanted to make you proud. I love you pop, you were the strength of this family. Now you get to rest. No more pain. Love you Dad.

Cormier’s biological father, Joseph Cormier, was shot and killed by his second wife’s father on Thanksgiving in 1986, when Cormier was just 7 years old.

“He was there for us sometimes, but my stepfather, Percy Benoit, was the one who actually raised me from age 3,” Cormier told Sports Illustrated in 2012. “I wish I hadn't lost my dad at such an early age, but I had a father and he took care of me.”

Cormeir currently boasts a 22-2 record. The 40-year-old fell to Stipe Miocic in the fourth round at UFC 241 last week, marking his first loss since 2015.

