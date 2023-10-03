UFC’s Dan Hooker grateful for ‘humble pie’ he received from Dustin Poirier in 2020

Dan Hooker’s memorable war with Dustin Poirier was a big learning experience.

Hooker (23-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) was outlasted by Poirier in a five-round barnburner in June 2020. Hooker won the first two rounds, but “The Diamond” was able to turn things around and inflict serious damage on Hooker, which resulted in a trip to the hospital.

After his setback to Poirier, Hooker would go on to lose three of his next four fights. However, “The Hangman” has found his groove again courtesy of back-to-back wins over Claudio Puelles, and Jalin Turner.

“I hit him (Poirier) with the kitchen sink, and then he just cruises through,” Hooker told Combat TV. “He comes out the next round and you’re just looking at him, he doesn’t care about that one bit, like cool as a cucumber. The things I learned in that fight have helped me win my last two fights. I kept quiet, but he (Puelles) fractured my knee, he wrecked my knee. But same thing, I wasn’t concerned. Not getting caught up, panicking and stuff like that.”

Hooker’s most recent win came over Turner in another back-and-forth battle at UFC 290 this past July. It was a rough start for Hooker, who lost the first round, before rallying in the final two rounds. Things played out oppositely for him from the Poirier fight, which he drew experience from.

“Same thing when I’m fighting Turner,” Hooker continued. “He’s teeing off on me and hitting me, rocking me and kicking me in the head, and I was staying cool. And I looked at him and I was like, ‘He’s panicking.’ He’s beating the crap out of me, and he’s the one having a panic attack. I was like, ‘Relax, bro.’ But yeah, it comes from experience.

“If I never had that humble pie from Dustin Poirier, then I wouldn’t be the fighter I am today.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie