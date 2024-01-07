UFC contender Belal Muhammad says he’s better all around when he trains, fights during Ramadan

Belal Muhammad is one of the few Muslim fighters, if not the only one, who doesn’t opt out from preparing for fights during Ramadan.

Muhammad, a top contender in the UFC’s welterweight division, has prepared for fights in the past and will continue to do so while observing Ramadan.

The monthlong Muslim holiday involves fasting and not drinking from dawn to sunset, among other spiritual components. This year, Ramadan is from March 10 until April 9.

Being a professional fighter, one could imagine how hard this may be for an athlete training at their fullest. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and other Muslim fighters, have opted out from fighting during the Ramadan. But for Muhammad, he feels it enhances his fighting.

“I think that I’m a better version of myself as a human, as a person, as a Muslim,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie Radio. “When I’m in the right state of mind and at peace, that’s when I’m at my best. In Ramadan, that’s when I’m at my best. Every single fight, every single camp I’ve had doing that – even in the Gilbert Burns fight, I had to do it in the last week. Mentally, the power that I gain from it, it comes into the cage with me.

“The tranquility I have all week leading up, it’s a different feel. I’m not stressing about the fight. I’m giving my time and energy and spirit to God that whole month, so I don’t have to sit there and stress about the stuff I shouldn’t be stressing about. I think it makes me that much better.”

Muhammad is currently unbeaten in his past 10 fights, including nine wins and one no contest to current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Although it hasn’t been officially announced, many expect Muhammad to fight Edwards next. Recently, Edwards said he’s working with the promotion for a return at UFC 300 in on April 13, which is four days after Ramadan.

Muhammad has no problem fighting Edwards at UFC 300, and feels, if anything, the fasting will give him an edge over the English man.

“Mentally, physically, it’s going to tell me I’m doing things that these guys are not doing,” Muhammad said. “Leon is not doing that. Leon, who’s already weak mentally, he’s going to need a sip of water after every freaking round in practice. Me, I’m going to push through it.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie