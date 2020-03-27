UFC champion Jon Jones arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of firearm

Jon Jones retained the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Thiago Santos at UFC 239: Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other offences after officers found him in a parked car with a handgun and half-empty bottle of liquor early on Thursday, Albuquerque police have said.

Jones, 32, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.

Jones was found in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running at approximately 1am after officers heard gunshots. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication.

Records at Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center show that Jones was released after he had been booked.

In 2012, Jones was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after crashing his car in Binghamton, New York. He later pleaded guilty to DUI charges, paid a fine and his driver’s licence was suspended for six months.

He was also arrested in 2015 due to his involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque.

Jones ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles, then fled. After a warrant was issued for his arrest, he turned himself into authorities.

Jones again pleaded guilty, on that occasion to leaving the scene of an accident, and was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

In a statement released on Thursday, UFC said: “UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning.

“The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”

Jones’ last bout saw him retain his title by beating Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision in February.

