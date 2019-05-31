UFC champ Jessica Andrade and wife robbed at gunpoint

Jessica Andrade UFC 237 post-fight interview

Newly crowned UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and her wife, Fernanda Gomez, were robbed at gunpoint this week. Gomez confirmed the incident on her Facebook page and MMA Junkie confirmed the incident with Andrade's manager, Tiago Okamura.

Andrade and Gomez were stopped while driving in Niteroi, Brazil, where they were threatened at gunpoint. The perpetrators took the two women's cell phones and then took the Honda HRV that Andrade had been driving. Neither Andrade nor Gomez were physically harmed in the incident.

"Friends, our car was stolen along with our cell phones. We are without contact for now, only on (Facebook) messenger," Gomez wrote. "We're fine! At home."

Okamura verified the incident with MMA Junkie and confirmed Andrade was unharmed and doing fine following the robbery.

"She’s okay," Okamura said. "They took her documents (including her passport), they took the car, they took phones. So we just spent the day doing paperwork and canceling credit cards. She did a (police) report, and also people are looking for the car.

"But right now, we’re just glad that nothing bad happened. Nothing major that can’t be regained. Both her and her wife are safe, so that’s all that matters."

Andrade (20-6) became the UFC strawweight champion at UFC 237 on May 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While then-champion Rose Namajunas was looking good in the fight, Andrade turned the tide late in the second round when she scooped Namajunas into the air and slammed her to the canvas, knocking her out.

Andrade said after the fight that she was open to giving Namajunas an immediate rematch, but Namajunas hinted that she may not return to fighting. As it stands, Andrade's next bout is not yet scheduled and there is no clear opponent for her with Namajunas yet to commit to the direction she is headed.