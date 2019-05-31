UFC champ Jessica Andrade and wife reportedly robbed at gunpoint

UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and her spouse were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Brazil. (Getty Images)

UFC’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and her spouse were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in their native country of Brazil on Thursday morning, according to MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz.

Andrade’s wife, Fernanda Gomes Andrade, revealed on Facebook Thursday that the pair were robbed by multiple assailants after being stopped in their car.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Andrade was driving her a dark gray Honda HRV in Icarai with her wife Fernanda Gomes in the passenger’s seat when criminals stopped her and robbed the car and her smartphones,” MMA Fighting reported.

Also according to the report, the fighter’s coach, Gilliard Parana, says that the couple are “fine,” despite the attack. The PRVT team member became world champion May 11 after knocking out Rose Namajunas in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 237.

On Facebook, Gomes Andrade asked for assistance in finding their stolen car, and provided the license plate number and make and model of the vehicle. Andrade’s manager, Tiago Okamura spoke with MMA Junkie and commented on the alleged incident.

“She’s OK,” Okamura told MMA Junkie:

“They took her documents, they took the car, they took phones, so we just spent the day doing paperwork and canceling credit cards. … She did a [police] report, and also people are looking for the car. But right now, we’re just glad that nothing bad happened. Nothing major that can’t be regained. Both her and her wife are safe, so that’s all that matters.

“They were a bit shook, so I didn’t get into much detail. We just had to make sure the damage wasn’t bigger than it was, so that was the main work for the day. They are traveling to the U.S. in a couple of weeks [for a holiday], and Jessica had her passport on her, so we had to sort that out, too.”

Story continues

Sadly, this isn’t even the first time this year that a female MMA fighter has reported a violent crime or serious harassment against her. In January, Polyana Viana said she fought off an attempted robbery in Rio de Janeiro.

Also in Brazil, just last month amateur fighter Joyce Vieira reportedly beat up a man who was allegedly watching her and masturbating while she posed for an outdoor photo shoot.

More from Yahoo Sports: