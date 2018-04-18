UFC champ Daniel Cormier gives back to community with side job he is extremely qualified for

Daniel Cormier has etched his name as one of the great mixed martial artists in history. Now, he’s etching his name as one of the most overqualified high school coaches in history.

The MMA veteran has taken up a new job as he enters the later stages of career, coaching the wrestling team at Gilroy High School, according to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com. Gilroy HS is located Santa Clara County, where Cormier lives with his family.

“Wrestling has been the foundation for everything I’ve done. I’m excited to coach a great team in Gilroy and excited to give back to the town that has accepted me and my family so openly.”

Per MMA Fighting, Cormier already coaches at Daniel Cormier-AKA Youth Wresting club, with additional programs at two local San Jose gyms, LUTE! Training Academy and Knoxx Gym. Cormier is juggling all of this while preparing for a superfight for the UFC heavyweight crown against current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in Las Vegas on July 7.

Daniel Cormier, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, is going back to his wrestling roots. (AP Photo)

Cormier comes with plenty of accolades to put on his resume. The UFC light-heavyweight champion, the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and undefeated in fights that don’t involve Jon Jones, rare will be the high-schooler who isn’t all ears in front of Cormier.

Even ignoring Cormier’s illustrious MMA career, his time as a pure wrestler makes him qualified to teach wrestling at just about anywhere. The 39-year-old went 53-10 in his career at wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State, with six of his losses coming to Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson, who might be the greatest wrestler in NCAA history (Sanderson went 159-0 with four national titles, so he literally had a perfect NCAA career).

Unfortunately, coaching wrestlers is another thing where Sanderson likely has Cormier beat.

