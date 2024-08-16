UFC can't erase Ngannou's legacy - Adesanya

Israel Adesanya says the UFC "can't erase Francis Ngannou's legacy" after it appeared to distance itself from the former heavyweight champion.

Cameroon's Ngannou left the UFC in 2023 and later joined the PFL.

And in a video published last week, the UFC edited out his name when Adesanya referenced himself, Ngannou and Kamaru Usman - all former title holders in the promotion - as the "three African kings".

Nigeria-born Adesanya was speaking before his fight against South African middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis on Saturday at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

"You can’t erase Francis' legacy in the UFC, it’s part of what we’ve done. I know he fights for the PFL now but it's history - trying not to talk about it is silly," said Adesanya.

"I know there's this competition between other promotions and the UFC but you can never erase history - the streets will always remember.

"It's just a lot of chest puffing. The UFC are smart people, this is just business in the UFC. They'll rectify it eventually."

Ngannou, 37, was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title upon his departure from the organisation last year, citing a "lack of freedom" as reasoning behind failing to agree a new contract.

In the past 12 months, he has fought and lost to Britons Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in high-profile boxing bouts, and will make his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira on 19 October.

First all-African title bout

Adesanya, who moved to New Zealand at the age of 10, is looking to regain his middleweight crown at Perth's RAC Arena in the first all-African title bout in UFC history.

The 35-year-old lost his belt to American Sean Strickland last September before taking a break from the sport, revealing that competing in five title bouts in 16 months had taken a toll on his mind and body.

In January, Du Plessis defeated Strickland and is set to make the first defence of his championship against Adesanya.

The 30-year-old joined the UFC in 2020 and has won all seven fights on his way to becoming the UFC's first title holder from South Africa.

If Adesanya beats Du Plessis, he will become just the second fighter in UFC history to become a three-time champion in the same division after Randy Couture achieved the feat at heavyweight between 1997-2007.