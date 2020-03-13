UFC Brasilia weigh-in results: Kevin Lee misses weight for closed-door main event

UFC Brasilia Lee vs Oliveira weigh-in results

It has been a tumultuous week, but UFC on ESPN+ 28 will move forward on Saturday in Brasilia, Brazil, despite concerns about the coronavirus and main eventer Kevin Lee missing weight.

The UFC Brasilia fight card was cast into doubt of even happening earlier this week when the Brazilian government limited public gatherings larger than 100 people. That nearly put the event, which is set to take place in the 16,000-seat Ginasio Nilson Nelson arena, on the chopping block.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UFC officials, however, made the move to closing on the doors of the arena. The fighters will still compete, but there will not be a live audience. The bouts will be broadcast as planned via the ESPN+ streaming app.

The event took another hit on Friday when main event fighter Kevin Lee failed to step on the scale during the official weigh-in.

Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) officials later said that Lee had weighed in backstage at 158.5 pounds or 2.5 pounds over the limit for his lightweight fight with Charles Oliveira. After doctors checked him out, he was not allowed to cut any additional weight.

Lee was cleared to fight and will forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Oliveira for missing weight.

The remainder of the athletes on the UFC Brasilia fight card made weight.

TRENDING > Cody Garbrandt hospitalized, out of UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event against Raphael Assuncao

UFC on ESPN+ 28 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Kevin Lee (158.5)* vs Charles Oliveira (156)

Co-Main Event: Demian Maia (170.5) vs Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Renato Moicano (155.5) vs Damir Hadzovic (155)

Johnny Walker (206) vs Nikita Krylov (206)

Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs John Makdessi (155)

Prelims (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs Brandon Moreno (126)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Randa Markos (116)

Elizeu Dos Santos (171) vs Aleksei Kunchenko (170)

Rani Yahya (136) vs Enrique Barzola (136)

Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs Maryna Moroz (126)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs David Dvorak (126)

Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs Bea Malecki (136)

*Kevin Lee missed weight, but the fight is expected to proceed