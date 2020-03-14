UFC Brasilia full results: Charles Oliveira submits Kevin Lee, Gilbert Burns TKOs Demian Maia

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 14: (L-R) Charles Oliveira of Brazil secures a guillotine choke submission against Kevin Lee in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

UFC fighters showed up to work in Brasilia, Brazil, for a Fight Night card with fans banned from attending amid the coronavirus pandemic and the fights hardly disappointed.

Charles Oliveira continued his winning ways with a third round submission against Kevin Lee after a back-and-forth battle in the main event. Lee definitely tapped after getting caught in a guillotine choke, but immediately questioned why the fight was stopped. In his postfight interview, Oliveira told Michael Bisping that he’ll be waiting for the winner of the lightweight championship fight on April 18 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

“Tony Ferguson and Khabib. I’ll be sitting in the front row for that fight,” Oliveira said. “There’s nowhere else to go. I will be champion.”

🇧🇷 Oliveira ends the night from #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/m8uJShU4kc — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2020

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns caught Demian Maia with a powerful straight left which dropped the 42-year-old veteran in the first round. Burns then pounced on Maia and landed hammer fists until the fight was stopped midway through the first round. After his win, Burns called out Colby Covington, who lost a five-round war vs. welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in December.

UFC Brasilia main event full results

Charles Oliveira (29-8) def. Kevin Lee (18-6) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:28 of R3:

Round 1: Oliveira and Lee meet in the center of the Octagon and Oliveira is quick to land a leaping kick to Lee’s head. Lee lands an overhand right. Oliveira takes down Lee, but Lee switches things up and ends up on top. Lee scrambles out. Oliveira continuously threatens Lee with submissions. Lee stands up and lands some heavy elbows. Lee’s round, 10-9.

Round 2: After a jiu-jitsu-heavy first round, the two fighters engage in a striking battle for the first two minutes or so of the first round with Oliveira getting the better of the exchanges in the pocket. Oliveira lands a big right uppercut. Lee shoots and takes down Oliveira, who attempts an arm bar that Lee escapes. Oliveira attempts a triangle and Lee gets out and both stand up. Lee scores another takedown then controls the Brazilian on the ground. Oliveira’s round, 10-9.

Round 3: Lee connects on a head kick in the opening minute, then shoots for a takedown. Oliveira grabs Lee’s neck during the takedown and submits him with a guillotine choke. Oliveira is your winner by submission. - Armando Botello II

Gilbert Burns (18-3) def. Demian Maia (28-10) via TKO (punches) at 2:34 of R1:

➡️ Don't miss the main event on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/BjODzRlULc — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

Renato Moicano (14-3-1) def. Damir Hadžović (13-6) via submission (rear naked choke) at 0:44 of R1:

🇧🇷 @MoicanoUFC only needs SECONDS to give us our first finish of #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/yprCFf1eVO — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

Nikita Krylov (26-7) def. Johnny Walker (17-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Francisco Trinaldo (25-7) def. John Makdessi (17-7) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

UFC Brasilia preliminary card full results

Brandon Moreno (17-5-1) def. Jussier Formiga (23-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Amanda Ribas (9-1) def. Randa Markos (10-8-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25 x2)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-6) def. Alexey Kunchenko (20-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Enrique Barzola (16-5-2) vs. Rani Yahya (26-10-1) ends in majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x 2)

Maryna Moroz (10-3) def. Mayra Bueno Silva (5-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

David Dvořák (18-3) def. Bruno Silva (10-5-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Bea Malecki (4-0) def. Veronica Macedo (64-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

