Jorge Masvidal slams Kevin Lee after loss at UFC Brasilia: ‘One of the lowest things you can do’

Kevin Lee reacts after his submission loss to Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Kevin Lee fell to Charles Oliveira via a third round submission on Saturday night at UFC Brasilia, tapping out after he got caught in a guillotine choke.

Yet after the fight was called, Lee seemed confused as to why things were stopped — and Jorge Masvidal didn’t like that one bit.

Masvidal quickly took to Twitter to call Lee out almost instantly after the bout, mad that he attempted to keep fighting and claimed he didn’t tap out after the fight was called even though he explicitly did.

Warning: The following tweets contain language that is NSFW

You should be cut for this bitch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do hoe ass bitch https://t.co/M67EFkfUlm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

He kept going, too, mad that Lee had missed weight by 2.5 pounds just before the fight.

First bitch move: misss weight. Second bitch move: tap and try to continue. Disrespectful to the sport and that’s the lowest thing you can do https://t.co/tqCMerQzjV — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

Whether there’s more to his frustration with Lee or not isn’t clear.

What is clear, though, is that Lee tapped out and lost his bout. It’s easy to understand why Masvidal, and others in the UFC world, would be mad about his attempt to keep going.

The fight was held without fans in Brasilia, Brazil, amid the COVID-19 pandemic — which seems to have paralyzed the sports world across the globe. Gilbert Burns topped Demian Maia in the first round of the co-main event on Saturday, too.

