UFC books Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics for May showdown

UFC fan-favorite Terrance McKinney is back, but will have a hungry Argentine up-and-comer waiting in the wings for him in his return.

McKinney (15-6 MMA, 5-3 UFC) will face Esteban Ribovics (12-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event May 11. The card does not currently have a known location or venue.

Two people including McKinney’s manager Oren Hodak, of KO Reps, confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie on Monday after an initial report by ESPN Knockout commentator Gaston Reyno.

McKinney, 29, has won back-to-back fights by first-round knockout. He finished Mike Breeden in 85 seconds in August before a 20-second pummeling of Brendon Marotte in October.

Ribovics, 27, signed with the UFC after an impressive first-round TKO of Thomas Paull on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. Ribovics lost his promotional debut to Loik Radzhabov by unanimous decision. He picked up his first UFC victory in July when he defeated Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for May 11 includes:

Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

