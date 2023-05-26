UFC betting odds: Champions enter summer title fights as sizable favorites

The UFC’s summer schedule is essentially laid out at this point, with a number of championship fights confirmed between the start of June and end of August.

A total of six title bouts are currently on the books, but according to the latest betting odds courtesy of FanDuel, there aren’t expected to a be a whole lot of surprises stemming from the results.

Odds still haven’t been released for a pair of title fights, but you can check below to see where the numbers stand for title bouts at UFC 289, UFC 290, UFC 291 and UFC 292.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez for unified featherweight title

Event: UFC 290

Date: July 8, 2023

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Details: Volkanovski returns to featherweight after a failed lightweight title bid and attempts to make a fifth consecutive defense against interim champion Rodriguez.

Odds: Volkanovski is -460 betting favorite; Rodriguez is a +320 underdog

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Fight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for “BMF” title

Event: UFC 291

Date: July 29, 2023

Location: The Delta Center in Salt Lake City

Details: Though not an official UFC title, Poirier and Gaethje will rematch for the vacant “BMF” belt previously held by Jorge Masvidal. Poirier won the first matchup between the pair by fourth-round TKO at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018.

Odds: Poirier is the -130 betting favorite; Gaethje is a slight +102 underdog

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley

Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley for bantamweight title

Event: UFC 292

Date: Aug. 19, 2023

Location: TD Garden in Boston

Details: Sterling will attempt to make his fourth consecutive bantamweight title defense against O’Malley, who competes in his first title bout.

Odds: Sterling is the -295 betting favorite; O’Malley is a +220 underdog

