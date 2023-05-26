UFC betting odds: Champions enter summer title fights as sizable favorites
The UFC’s summer schedule is essentially laid out at this point, with a number of championship fights confirmed between the start of June and end of August.
A total of six title bouts are currently on the books, but according to the latest betting odds courtesy of FanDuel, there aren’t expected to a be a whole lot of surprises stemming from the results.
Odds still haven’t been released for a pair of title fights, but you can check below to see where the numbers stand for title bouts at UFC 289, UFC 290, UFC 291 and UFC 292.
* * * *
UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez
Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez for unified featherweight title
Event: UFC 290
Date: July 8, 2023
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Details: Volkanovski returns to featherweight after a failed lightweight title bid and attempts to make a fifth consecutive defense against interim champion Rodriguez.
Odds: Volkanovski is -460 betting favorite; Rodriguez is a +320 underdog
UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2
Fight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for “BMF” title
Event: UFC 291
Date: July 29, 2023
Location: The Delta Center in Salt Lake City
Details: Though not an official UFC title, Poirier and Gaethje will rematch for the vacant “BMF” belt previously held by Jorge Masvidal. Poirier won the first matchup between the pair by fourth-round TKO at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018.
Odds: Poirier is the -130 betting favorite; Gaethje is a slight +102 underdog
UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley
Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley for bantamweight title
Event: UFC 292
Date: Aug. 19, 2023
Location: TD Garden in Boston
Details: Sterling will attempt to make his fourth consecutive bantamweight title defense against O’Malley, who competes in his first title bout.
Odds: Sterling is the -295 betting favorite; O’Malley is a +220 underdog