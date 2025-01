UFC bantamweight title history: Dominick Cruz, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili and more

.

(This story was updated to add new information.)

The bantamweight title changed hands in the UFC 306 main event when Sean O'Malley (18-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) was outworked by challenger Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC).

Take a look at a chronological history of the UFC's 135-pound title, which migrated over from the WEC in 2010 when the promotions merged.

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz, WEC 53

Date: Dec. 16, 2010

Event: WEC 53

Opponent: Scott Jorgensen

Total reign: 1,117 days

Title defenses: Urijah Faber, Demetrious Johnson

Renan Barao (interim)

Renan Barao

Date: July 21, 2012

Event: UFC 149

Opponent: Urijah Faber

Total reign: 534 days as interim champ; 138 days after being promoted to champion (Jan. 6, 2014)

Title defenses: Michael McDonald, Eddie Wineland, Urijah Faber

T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw

Date: May 24, 2014

Event: UFC 173

Opponent: Renan Barao

Total reign: 603 days

Title defenses: Joe Soto, Renan Barao

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz

Date: Jan. 17, 2016

Event: UFC Fight Night 81

Opponent: T.J. Dillashaw

Total reign: 348 days

Title defenses: Urijah Faber

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Event: UFC 207

Opponent: Dominick Cruz

Total reign: 309 days

Title defenses: None

T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw

Date: Nov. 4, 2017

Event: UFC 217

Opponent: Cody Garbrandt

Total reign: 501 days

Title defenses: Cody Garbrandt

Henry Cejudo

Event: UFC 238

Opponent: Marlon Moraes

Total reign: 352 days

Title defenses: Dominick Cruz

Petr Yan

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 12: (R-L) Petr Yan of Russia punches Jose Aldo of Brazil in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Date: July 12, 2020

Event: UFC 251

Opponent: Jose Aldo

Total reign: 237 days

Title defenses: None

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling

Date: March 6, 2021

Event: UFC 259

Opponent: Petr Yan

Total reign: 896 days

Title defenses: Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, Henry Cejudo

Petr Yan (interim)

Petr Yan, UFC 267

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Event: UFC 267

Opponent: Cory Sandhagen

Title defenses: None

Sean O'Malley

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Date: Aug. 19, 2023

Event: UFC 292

Opponent: Aljamain Sterling

Total reign: 393 days

Title defenses: Marlon Vera

Merab Dvalishvili

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia poses with his team after defeating Sean O’Malley of the United States to win the bantamweight title during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Date: Sept. 14, 2024

Event: UFC 306

Opponent: Sean O'Malley

Total reign: Incumbent

Title defenses: None

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC bantamweight title history: Dominick Cruz, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili and more