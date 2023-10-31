UFC Austin official with Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green as 5-round fights

The UFC is headed back to Austin, Texas and two five-round lightweight fights sit atop the bill.

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green will headline a UFC Fight Night card Dec. 2 at Moody Center. UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the card on X. The event marks the first time the promotion has held an event in Austin since a June 2022 card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar.

Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) will attempt to rebound from his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira in June, which snapped a seven-fight winning streak. Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), meanwhile, tries to build off his third-round TKO of Joaquim Silva in June.

Hooker (23-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) and Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) have angled for a matchup in recent weeks, since Green knocked out Grant Dawson in 33 seconds on Oct. 7.

Both fighters ride two-fight winning streaks into the matchup. Hooker defeated Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner in succession. Green finished back-to-back fights against Tony Ferguson and Dawson.

Other contender fights on the Dec. 2 card include Deiveson Figueiredo’s bantamweight debut vs. Rob Font, Kelvin Gastelum’s return to welterweight vs. Sean Brady, and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate’s return vs. Julia Avila.

With the addition, the UFC Austin lineup includes:

Beneil Dairush vs. Arman Tsaukyan

Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Roman Dolidze vs. TBA

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Khalil Rountree

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for the UFC Fight Night event.

