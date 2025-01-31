Apex building

The UFC Apex will look a little different in 2025.

The promotion's home base is currently undergoing renovations, as recently mentioned by company CEO Dana White. UFC vice president of regulatory affairs Marc Ratner recently provided a little more in-depth detail as he spoke to MMA Junkie Radio.

"It's going to be enlarged," Ratner said. "It still won't hold a lot of people. They'll have more food there. It'll probably be seating about 1,000 is what I've heard. They'll make some better parking in the back. Visually, it's going to be pretty much the same. It's like a big TV studio.

"What's amazing is that other sports like using it. The NFL, for the Super Bowl, had offices there the whole time. It's really a broadcast center. It's still going to be more for the Contender (Series) types and the Apex shows and I just don't think it'll be a lot different than it is now, but bigger."

It's unclear how long the renovations will be ongoing.

The Apex previously had a seating capacity of approximately 500, with an additional standing room capacity. Opened in June 2019, the facility became a key property during the COVID-19 pandemic as it allowed the promotion to host fights with limited capacity while protocols were in place.

Despite the disappearance of COVID restrictions, the promotion has elected to continue holding many UFC Fight Night events in the limited-seating facility, which has also hosted Dana White's Contender Series, "The Ultimate Fighter," grappling tournaments, skate competitions, and a WWE NXT event in June 2024.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Apex renovations: Company exec Marc Ratner details expansion