UFC 263 live blog: Adesanya-Vettori, Figueiredo-Moreno, Diaz-Edwards results, highlights, analysis
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide coverage during and after the show.
Live blog
UFC 263 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
UFC 263 prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu
UFC 263 early prelims (Live now on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney
Catchweight (148.5 lbs) Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini
Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
More from Yahoo Sports: