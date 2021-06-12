UFC 263 live blog: Adesanya-Vettori, Figueiredo-Moreno, Diaz-Edwards results, highlights, analysis

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Experience is an invaluable ally in the Stanley Cup playoffs. There’s little the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t encountered during deep postseason runs five of the past seven years. The New York Islanders haven’t achieved as much but have progressed enough in three seasons under Barry Trotz to not feel like heavy underdogs in the Stanley Cup semifinals. “We believe we’re a good team. We expected to be here. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy ... but coming into