UFC adds Morgan Charriere vs. SeungWoo Choi to April 6 lineup

French standout Morgan Charriere will return in April.

Charriere (19-9-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) takes on Seungwoo Choi (11-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the booking recently confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Baptiste Bajard was first to report the news.

Charriere, a former Cage Warriors champion, impressed in his octagon debut when he finished Manolo Zecchini by first-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 226 this past September in Paris. “The Last Pirate” is on a four-fight winning streak.

South Korea’s Choi snapped a three-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win over Jarno Errens at UFC Fight Night 225 this past August in Singapore.

With the addition, the current lineup on April 6 includes:

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Melissa Dixon vs. Nora Cornolle

Morgan Charriere vs. SeungWoo Choi

