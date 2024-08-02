.

ABU DHABI – The high-stakes bantamweight main event at UFC on ABC 7 is now locked in after [autotag]Cory Sandhagen[/autotag] and [autotag]Umar Nurmagomedov[/autotag] made weight.

At official weigh-ins Friday morning on Yas Island, Sandhagen (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) did their jobs on the scale in hitting the divisional limit ahead a scheduled five-round bout with significant stakes on the title picture.

Sandhagen stepped on the scale at 136 pounds, while the undefeated Nurmagomedov registered at 135 for his first main event.

Both men have the expectations of a title shot against the winner of Noche UFC headliner Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, and now the path is clear for them to clash Saturday at Etihad Arena (ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+).

Watch the video above to see Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov make weight for UFC on ABC 7.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC on ABC 7.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC on ABC 7 weigh-in video: Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov set for Abu Dhabi headliner