UFC on ABC 7 video: Joel Alvarez finishes Elves Brener with flurry of knees, calls out King Green for UFC 308

ABU DHABI – [autotag]Joel Alvarez[/autotag] overwhelmed [autotag]Elves Brener[/autotag] for a late finish at UFC on ABC 7.

Alvarez (21-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Brener (16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) slugged it out for two rounds before Alvarez's pressure proved to be too much. "El Fenomeno" stopped a tough Brener with an array of knees, scoring the TKO at the 3:36 mark of Round 3 Saturday at Etihad Arena in Yas Island.

Check out the replay of Alvarez's finish below (via X):

THE KNEES TO THE HEAD GOT IT DONE FOR JOEL ALVAREZ 💥 #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/FPaliXvmP3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2024

Alvarez, who's won five of his past six, called out King Green for UFC 308 on Oct. 26. He vowed to not take him down and engage in a striking battle.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ABC 7 results include:

