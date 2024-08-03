UFC on ABC 7 results: Deiveson Figueiredo outpoints Marlon Vera, calls for bantamweight title shot

.

Former flyweight champ [autotag]Deiveson Figueiredo[/autotag] wants a shot at bantamweight gold after defeating Marlon Vera at UFC on ABC 7.

On the main card of UFC on ABC 7 at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA, 13-3-1 UFC) proved to be the better fighter than Vera (23-10-1 MMA, 15-9 UFC) on the night, winning a unanimous decision with scores of 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27.

Figueiredo started things off by landing a few sharp strikes in the opening exchanges before shooting for a well-timed takedown. Vera did well to keep Figueiredo tied up on the ground, only receiving a couple of elbows on the ground before getting back to his feet. Vera attempted a running knee, but Figueiredo caught him for a takedown to end the round on top.

Early in Round 2, Figueiredo picked his punches and kicks well while keeping Vera guessing with takedown threats. As the round progressed, Vera turned up his forward pressure, and dug in with a few hard leg kicks, making for a close frame.

Figueiredo immediately came out looking for a takedown in Round 3, but was denied. Repeated punches to the body from Figueiredo created a big opening for him to drop Vera with a clean strike upstairs. Vera returned to his feet quickly, but the clean knockdown by Figueiredo proved to be the biggest moment of the fight.

THE FIRST TIME CHITO VERA HAS BEEN KNOCKED DOWN IN HIS UFC CAREER 😳 #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/xy0hCq0gSB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2024

During his post-fight interview, Figueiredo called for the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title fight between champ Sean O'Malley and challenger Merab Dvalishvili, which takes place at Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 14.

Figueiredo continues to find success in the bantamweight division. After making the switch from flyweight after coming up short in a fourth title fight against Brandon Moreno, Figueiredo has won three straight at 135 pounds.

Vera, who entered his first fight since a title-challenge loss to O'Malley, has now lost two straight. His last win was a unanimous decision nod over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 last August.

