UFC on ABC 7 live weigh-in results (midnight ET)

farah hannoun
·1 min read
ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC on ABC 7 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at midnight ET (9 p.m. ET on Thursday).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel, where bantamweight headliners [autotag]Cory Sandhagen[/autotag] (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and [autotag]Umar Nurmagomedov[/autotag] (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), middleweight co-headliners [autotag]Shara Magomedov[/autotag] (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and [autotag]Michal Oleksiejczuk[/autotag] (19-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC), and featured bantamweights [autotag]Deiveson Figueiredo[/autotag] (23-3-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) and [autotag]Marlon Vera[/autotag] (23-9-1 MMA, 15-8 UFC) will be among 28 fighters stepping on the scale.

UFC on ABC 7 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena, with prelims that simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and a main card on ABC and ESPN+.

Below are the complete UFC on ABC weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Cory Sandhagen () vs. Umar Nurmagomedov ()

  • Shara Magomedov () vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk ()

  • Deiveson Figueiredo () vs. Marlon Vera ()

  • Michael Chiesa () vs. Tony Ferguson ()

  • Mackenzie Dern () vs. Loopy Godinez ()

  • Joel Alvarez () vs. Elves Brener ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, noon ET)

  • Alonzo Menifield () vs. Azamat Murzakanov ()

  • Kaue Fernandes vs. Mohammad Yahya

  • Shamil Gaziev () vs. Don'Tale Mayes ()

  • Guram Kutateladze () vs. Jordan Vucenic ()

  • Viktoriia Dudakova () vs. Sam Hughes ()

  • Rolando Bedoya () vs. Jai Herbert ()

  • Sedriques Dumas () vs. Denis Tiuliulin ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 7.

