UFC on ABC 7 live weigh-in results (midnight ET)

ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC on ABC 7 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at midnight ET (9 p.m. ET on Thursday).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel, where bantamweight headliners [autotag]Cory Sandhagen[/autotag] (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and [autotag]Umar Nurmagomedov[/autotag] (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), middleweight co-headliners [autotag]Shara Magomedov[/autotag] (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and [autotag]Michal Oleksiejczuk[/autotag] (19-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC), and featured bantamweights [autotag]Deiveson Figueiredo[/autotag] (23-3-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) and [autotag]Marlon Vera[/autotag] (23-9-1 MMA, 15-8 UFC) will be among 28 fighters stepping on the scale.

UFC on ABC 7 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena, with prelims that simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and a main card on ABC and ESPN+.

Below are the complete UFC on ABC weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen () vs. Umar Nurmagomedov ()

Shara Magomedov () vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk ()

Deiveson Figueiredo () vs. Marlon Vera ()

Michael Chiesa () vs. Tony Ferguson ()

Mackenzie Dern () vs. Loopy Godinez ()

Joel Alvarez () vs. Elves Brener ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, noon ET)

Alonzo Menifield () vs. Azamat Murzakanov ()

Kaue Fernandes vs. Mohammad Yahya

Shamil Gaziev () vs. Don'Tale Mayes ()

Guram Kutateladze () vs. Jordan Vucenic ()

Viktoriia Dudakova () vs. Sam Hughes ()

Rolando Bedoya () vs. Jai Herbert ()

Sedriques Dumas () vs. Denis Tiuliulin ()

