UFC on ABC 5: How to watch Emmett vs. Topuria, start time, fight card, odds

The UFC returns to a national network broadcast Saturday and a rare daytime U.S. show with UFC on ABC 5 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with featherweights at the top of the bill.

Here’s how to watch UFC on ABC 5 with a pair of featherweight contenders in action.

Broadcast and streaming info

UFC on ABC 5 has a main card that begins at 3 p.m. ET and airs on ABC, as well as ESPN+. The prelims air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+ beginning at noon ET.

Main event: Josh Emmett

In the main event, Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) will look to get back on track following his submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in February for the interim featherweight title at UFC 284. Prior to that, he had five straight wins, including bonuses in victories over Calvin Kattar, Shane Burgos and Dan Ige.

Main event: Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) will put his unbeaten record on the line against Emmett. After a knockout win over Jai Herbert in London in March 2022 at lightweight, Topuria moved back to featherweight this past December and submitted Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282. Both of those wins were worth an extra $50,000 in post-fight bonuses.

UFC debut: Joshua Van

Joshua Van

Joshua Van (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will become one of the UFC’s youngest active fighters when he steps in on short notice against Zhalgas Zhumagulov at flyweight. Van has a five-fight winning streak, all stoppages – including a Fury FC title win.

UFC debut: Austen Lane

More than four years after his first shot at the UFC on Dana White’s Contender Series – a 57-second TKO loss to Greg Hardy – Austen Lane (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) got another shot and put away Richard Jacobi in less than a round this past September. He had to pull out of his scheduled promotional debut against Junior Tafa in February, but now gets to fight him in front of his home fans in Jacksonville on a six-fight heavyweight winning streak – all stoppages.

UFC debut: Chepe Mariscal

Chepe Mariscal

Chepe Mariscal (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will get his first shot at the UFC in a short-notice fight at lightweight. After Victor Martinez pulled out of his fight against Trevor Peek, Mariscal jumped at the chance to step in. The 30-year-old has three straight wins for three separate major promotions: Cage Warriors, Combate Global and LFA – all by stoppage.

ABC main card betting odds

MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (+260) vs. Ilia Topuria (-335)

Maycee Barber (+150) vs. Amanda Ribas (-175)

Cody Brundage (N/A) vs. Sedriques Dumas (N/A)

David Onama (+200) vs. Gabriel Santos (-240)

Brendan Allen (-165) vs. Bruno Silva (+140)

ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card betting odds

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Neil Magny (-140) vs. Phil Rowe (+120)

Joshua Van (N/A) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (N/A)

Austen Lane (+155) vs. Justin Tafa (-180)

Randy Brown (-250) vs. Wellington Turman (+205)

Loik Radzhabov (+105) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (-125)

Tabatha Ricci (-125) vs. Gillian Robertson (+105)

Chepe Mariscal (N/A) vs. Trevor Peek (N/A)

Jamall Emmers (-175) vs. Jack Jenkins (+150)

Kleydson Rodrigues (+280) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-360)

