UFC on ABC 5 video: Mateusz Rebecki floors Loik Radzhabov for TKO stoppage

Mateusz Rebecki ended a finish-less start to UFC on ABC 5 when he finished Loik Radzhabov with an overhand left on Saturday’s preliminary card.

The event took place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and kicked off with five straight decisions to begin the event. Rebecki (18-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) finished two-time PFL championship runner-up Radzhabov (17-5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) with a single punch at 2:36 of Round 2.

The stoppage came after an accumulated beatdown by Rebecki, who picked apart Radzhabov with leg kicks and boxing for the first seven-minutes of the fight. The final blow dropped Radzhabov to his knees. Despite Radzhabov’s attempt to grab a leg, referee Larry Folsom had seen enough and stopped the bout.

That's 15 wins in a row for Rebecki 😤 pic.twitter.com/MUUBjDbH9r — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2023

The win is Rebecki’s second under the promotion’s banner. In January, he won a unanimous decision against Nick Fiore.

Radzhabov encounters his first UFC defeat. In March, he debuted with a unanimous decision victory over Esteban Ribovics.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ABC 5 results include:

Mateusz Rebecki def. Loik Radzhabov via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:36

Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chepe Mariscal def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Sedriques Dumas def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie