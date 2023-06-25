UFC on ABC 5 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Neil Magny’s $21,000 tops card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ABC 5 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $174,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ABC 5 takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The full UFC on ABC 5 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Ilia Topuria: $6,000

def. Josh Emmett: $11,000

Maycee Barber: $6,000

def. Amanda Ribas: $6,000

Austen Lane: $4,000

vs. Justin Tafa: $6,000

David Onama: $4,500

def. Gabriel Santos: $4,000

Brendan Allen: $11,000

def. Bruno Silva: $6,000

Neil Magny: $21,000

def. Phil Rowe: $4,500

Randy Brown: $16,000

def. Wellington Turman: $6,000

Mateusz Rebecki: $4,000

def. Loik Radzhabov: $4,000

Tabatha Ricci: $4,500

def. Gillian Robertson: $11,000

Joshua Van: $4,000

def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov: $6,000

Jose Mariscal: $4,000

def. Trevor Peek: $4,000

Jack Jenkins: $6,000

def. Jamall Emmers: $4,500

Sedriques Dumas: $4,000

def. Cody Brundage: $6,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $40,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-40 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,964,500

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $18,553,500

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 5.

