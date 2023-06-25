UFC on ABC 5 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Neil Magny’s $21,000 tops card
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ABC 5 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $174,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC on ABC 5 takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
The full UFC on ABC 5 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
* * * *
Ilia Topuria: $6,000
def. Josh Emmett: $11,000
Maycee Barber: $6,000
def. Amanda Ribas: $6,000
Austen Lane: $4,000
vs. Justin Tafa: $6,000
David Onama: $4,500
def. Gabriel Santos: $4,000
Brendan Allen: $11,000
def. Bruno Silva: $6,000
Neil Magny: $21,000
def. Phil Rowe: $4,500
Randy Brown: $16,000
def. Wellington Turman: $6,000
Mateusz Rebecki: $4,000
def. Loik Radzhabov: $4,000
Tabatha Ricci: $4,500
def. Gillian Robertson: $11,000
Joshua Van: $4,000
def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov: $6,000
Jose Mariscal: $4,000
def. Trevor Peek: $4,000
Jack Jenkins: $6,000
def. Jamall Emmers: $4,500
Sedriques Dumas: $4,000
def. Cody Brundage: $6,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $40,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-40 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC on ABC 5: Emmett vs. Topuria” – $174,000
“UFC on ESPN 46: Vettori vs. Cannonier” – $140,000
“UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana” – $236,500
“UFC on ESPN 45: Kara-France vs. Albazi” – $199,500
“UFC Fight Night 224: Dern vs. Hill” – $179,500
“UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” – $267,500
“UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo” – $267,500
“UFC Fight Night 223: Song vs. Simon” – $144,500
“UFC Fight Night 222: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” – $181,500
“UFC on ESPN 44: Holloway vs. Allen” – $254,500
“UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” – $274,500
“UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen” – $137,000
“UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3” – $266,500
“UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili” – $194,000
“UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane” – $282,500
“UFC Fight Night 220: Muniz vs. Allen” – $126,000
“UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” – $263,000
“UFC Fight Night 218: Lewis vs. Spivac” – $136,000
“UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill” – $359,500
“UFC Fight Night 217: Strickland vs. Imavov” – $137,000
Year-to-date total: $3,964,500
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $18,553,500
